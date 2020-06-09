North Korea to cut all lines of communication with South Korea starting midday June 9

PYONGYANG, June 9. /TASS/. North Korea will cut all lines of communication with South Korea starting midday June 9 local time (06:00 Moscow time) in response to South Korea sending propaganda pamphlets to the DPRK, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) informed.

"This step (cutting off communication - TASS) will be the first in the list of decisions aimed to destroy all possible ways of communication with South Korea and stopping other unnecessary actions," the message states.

The KCNA added that all lines of communication with South Korea would be blocked on Tuesday starting 12:00 local time (06:00 Moscow time).