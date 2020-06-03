About 30,000 US National Guard members help provide law and order amid civil unrest

WASHINGTON, June 3. /TASS/. About 30,000 members of the US National Guard help law enforcement authorities to provide security in 31 states and the District of Columbia in the wake of ongoing unrest in the country, the National Guard wrote on its Twitter page on Wednesday.

"Today, more than 39,400 Guard members in all 50 states, 3 territories, and DC are supporting COVID-19 response operations, while another 30,000 Guard members in 31 states and DC are assisting law enforcement authorities with ongoing civil unrest," the tweet says.

Many US states have witnessed protests and rioting following the death of African American George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. During his detention on May 25 police used a dangerous chokehold. A day later all four police officers involved in the operation were fired and one of them was arrested on charges of unpremeditated murder.

In connection with rioting the authorities introduced a curfew in 40 US cities, including Washington, Los Angeles and New York.