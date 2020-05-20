Ukraine’s coronavirus cases exceed 19,000

KIEV, May 20. /TASS/. Another 354 coronavirus cases have been identified in Ukraine, pushing the total to 19,230, Health Minister Maxim Stepanov told reporters on Wednesday.

"As many as 19,230 people have contracted the virus so far, including 1,376 children and 3,757 medical workers. A total of 5,955 patients have recovered and 564 have died," he said.

According to the health minister, 16 coronavirus deaths and 323 recoveries were recorded in the past 24 hours.

To date, 248,529 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country, and 7.7% of them showed positive results.

Ukraine reported its first coronavirus case on March 3. Lockdown measures were taken in the country but the first phase of easing restrictions began on May 11.