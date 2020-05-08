China believes Russia will decisively defeat coronavirus

"The Chinese side is absolutely confident that Russia will decisively defeat the coronavirus epidemic, China will carry on providing help for Russia [to counter the virus]," China’s central TV quoted him as saying.

BEIJING, May 8. /TASS/. China will continue helping Russia to fight the epidemic and believes that Russia will achieve an ultimate victory over coronavirus, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday.

"Under your [Russian President Vladimir Putin’s] personal guidance, the measures taken by Russia to prevent and control [the coronavirus spread] are gradually bearing fruit," the Chinese leader emphasized. He also called on the international community to "cooperate in fighting the pandemic, unite and help each other, win together in this fight for lives and health of people."

"I am certain that joint efforts of Russia, China and the broader international community will make it possible for us to defeat any virus and achieve the ultimate victory in this war," he concluded.

According to the latest statistics, over 3,900,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 270,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 1,344,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, a total of 187,859 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 26,608 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 1,723 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.