Coronavirus case count in Norway grows to 7,113

On Sunday, 7,068 cases were reported. Recently, the daily increase was stable and stayed at around 100 cases, making Monday numbers the lowest in the past 7 days.

HELSINKI, April 20. /TASS/. Coronavirus case count in Norway increased by 45 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total case count to 7,113, Norwegian Institute of Public Health reported Monday.

A total of 165 patients have died, while 153 remain in Norwegian hospitals.

The first coronavirus case in Norway was registered in late February. Due to the pandemic, the Norwegian government barred entry to foreigners without residence permit, and introduced border control at the Schengen Area borders. All kindergartens, schools and universities are closed. Every person coming to Norway from abroad is put in a two-week quarantine.

Earlier, the government claimed that it had managed to take the pandemic under control. In accordance with the governmental decree, kindergartens, primary schools, beauty salons and other organizations will begin to reopen during April. College students that are about to finish their education will be allowed to return to universities.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.