Ukraine reports 261 new coronavirus cases over past day

KIEV, April 20. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Ukraine has grown by 261 over the past twenty-four hours to 5,710, the Ukrainian Health Ministry reported on its Telegram channel on Monday.
"According to the data of the Public Health Center, 5,710 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases were registered in Ukraine as of 09:00 on April 20," the statement says.
A total of 151 patients have died and 359 have recovered from the illness to date, the ministry specified.
The intensity of the incidence of the disease has been declining in Ukraine for the third consecutive day. The number of coronavirus cases on April 17 hit a maximum number of over 500, whereas a day later it amounted to 444 while on April 19 new infections grew only by 343.
However, Ukrainian Health Minister Maxim Stepanov said at a news briefing on Monday that the decline in the number of new coronavirus cases in the daily statistics might be attributed to the fact that some regions had failed to provide new COVID-19 data.
"Over the past twenty-four hours, seven regions have not provided any information on the testing of people for the coronavirus," the health minister said, adding that he had given instructions to deal with this situation.
According to the data of the Health Ministry, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been identified in the Chernovtsy Region (906), followed by Kiev (850) and the Ivano-Frankovsk Region (512). The number of coronavirus cases in other Ukrainian regions is considerably less. As the health minister said, Ukraine has conducted 1,988 coronavirus tests over the past twenty-four hours.
The coronavirus infection has been identified among 372 children in Ukraine. Medical workers account for almost a fifth of infected people in the country (1,074). According to the data of the Ukrainian Army’s Medical Force Command, 35 coronavirus cases were registered among servicemen as of Monday, including six over the past twenty-four hours, while two persons died and two others recovered from the illness.
According to the data of Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry, seven Ukrainian citizens have died of this disease abroad while over a hundred are undergoing medical treatment in various countries of the world.
Ukraine’s Health Ministry has reported that an upsurge in coronavirus cases may occur 5-10 days after the Orthodox Easter celebration on April 19.
"On the fifth-tenth day after such an amassment of people at certain churches, we may expect a growth in disease cases. This has happened and is happening after Palm Sunday. To our great regret, we can expect such a threat in a week as well," Deputy Health Minister Irina Mikichak said, TSN reported.
Ukraine registered the first coronavirus case on March 3 in the Chernovtsy Region. The Ukrainian authorities have imposed a quarantine and declared a state of emergency, which will last at least until April 24.
In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe.
On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 2,414,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 165,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 629,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.