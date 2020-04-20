Ukraine reports 261 new coronavirus cases over past day

Ukraine’s Health Ministry has reported that an upsurge in coronavirus cases may occur 5-10 days after the Orthodox Easter celebration on April 19

KIEV, April 20. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Ukraine has grown by 261 over the past twenty-four hours to 5,710, the Ukrainian Health Ministry reported on its Telegram channel on Monday. "According to the data of the Public Health Center, 5,710 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases were registered in Ukraine as of 09:00 on April 20," the statement says. A total of 151 patients have died and 359 have recovered from the illness to date, the ministry specified.

Read also Over 330 medical workers in Ukraine have coronavirus — ministry

The intensity of the incidence of the disease has been declining in Ukraine for the third consecutive day. The number of coronavirus cases on April 17 hit a maximum number of over 500, whereas a day later it amounted to 444 while on April 19 new infections grew only by 343. However, Ukrainian Health Minister Maxim Stepanov said at a news briefing on Monday that the decline in the number of new coronavirus cases in the daily statistics might be attributed to the fact that some regions had failed to provide new COVID-19 data. "Over the past twenty-four hours, seven regions have not provided any information on the testing of people for the coronavirus," the health minister said, adding that he had given instructions to deal with this situation. According to the data of the Health Ministry, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been identified in the Chernovtsy Region (906), followed by Kiev (850) and the Ivano-Frankovsk Region (512). The number of coronavirus cases in other Ukrainian regions is considerably less. As the health minister said, Ukraine has conducted 1,988 coronavirus tests over the past twenty-four hours. The coronavirus infection has been identified among 372 children in Ukraine. Medical workers account for almost a fifth of infected people in the country (1,074). According to the data of the Ukrainian Army’s Medical Force Command, 35 coronavirus cases were registered among servicemen as of Monday, including six over the past twenty-four hours, while two persons died and two others recovered from the illness. According to the data of Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry, seven Ukrainian citizens have died of this disease abroad while over a hundred are undergoing medical treatment in various countries of the world.

Read also Returning Ukrainian tourists protest against quarantine in poorly equipped hotel