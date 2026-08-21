MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk believes that Germany should not prosecute those guilty of sabotaging the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, the TVP World television reported.

In his opinion, those who built the pipeline should be held accountable, not those who destroyed it.

"I am not changing my mind on the subject and I believe that those who built this pipeline should be ashamed, and not those who put it out of operation," the channel quoted him as saying.

According to a statement from the German Prosecutor General's Office, a Ukrainian citizen presumed to be involved in the explosions of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines has been detained in the Croatian city of Pula.

On September 26, 2022, unprecedented damage was reported on three lines of the Nord Stream pipeline and the unfinished Nord Stream 2 pipeline. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office initiated a case on international terrorism.