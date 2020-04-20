G20 health ministers: COVID-19 pandemic highlights weaknesses in health systems

TASS, April 20. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted systemic weaknesses in health systems, the health ministers of G20 counties said in a statement following a virtual meeting hosted by Saudi Arabia.

According to the statement, the ministers "emphasized that people's health and well-being are at the heart of all decisions taken to protect lives, tackle illness, strengthen global health security, and alleviate the socio-economic impacts resulting from COVID-19." "They also shared national experiences and adopted preventative measures to contain the pandemic," the statement said.

The meeting's participants "recognized that the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted systemic weaknesses in health systems." "It also has shown vulnerabilities in the global community's ability to prevent and respond to pandemic threats. Ministers addressed the need to improve the effectiveness of global health systems by sharing knowledge and closing the gap in response capabilities and readiness," the document added.

Coronavirus pandemic

