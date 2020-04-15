Nearly half of Russian regions introduce e-passes or other similar documents

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. E-passes, employer’s certificates, itinerary lists or other similar documents are required for residents of 41 out of the 85 Russian regions when they leave thier homes, according to statements and legislative acts issued by regional governments.

The self-isolation regime, either obligatory or recommended, has been declared in all Russian regions.

Novel coronavirus cases have been reported in 83 out of the 85 Russian administrative entities. Only the Altai Republic and Chukotka have reported no cases so far.

In the majority of Russian regions, citizens are obliged to carry documents confirming that they are employed at enterprises that continue to function during the non-working period. In Siberia’s Krasnoyarsk region, residents are obliged to write explanatory notes if they want to go to their country houses, or visit a post office, a veterinary clinic or a shop in another district.

Certain regions have introduced the e-pass system. Starting from Wednesday, e-passes will be obligatory in Moscow and the Moscow region, the Primorsky region in Russia’s Far East, the Khanty-Mansi region in Siberia, the Crimean city of Sevastopol and in several Volga area regions.

The authorities of the Siberian region of Kuzbass, where 15 novel coronavirus cases have so far been reported, prohibited its residents from travelling to other regions except for emergencies. Earlier, 26 Russian regions restricted travel in this or that form.

On March 29, Mayor of Moscow Sergei Sobyanin and Moscow region governor Andrei Vorobyev issued decrees extending the high coronavirus alert regime. Thus, self-isolation requirements were extended to all people regardless of their age. People are required to stay at home and can go outside only for emergency medical assistance, to go to work, to visit a nearest food store, to dispose garbage and to walk a dog within 100 meters from the house.

Within the three days that followed, similar restrictions were imposed in nearly all Russian regions. However, in some of them, restrictions are obligatory only for certain risk groups, such as people aged 65 or older.

To date, a total of 21,102 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,694 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 170 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.