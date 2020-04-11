Argentina's president extends coronavirus quarantine until April 26

BUENOS AIRES, April 11. /TASS/. Argentina's government has extended the quarantine regime in the country until April 26 but allowed provincial governments to ease restrictions locally, President Alberto Fernandez said on Friday.

"We will continue the quarantine regime as usual in big cities," Fernandez said adding that it will remain in place "until at least April 26."

He noted that provincial governments were allowed to consider easing restrictions locally. "We will hear out the proposals of each governor," he said.

The first coronavirus case was confirmed in Argentina on March 3. So far, 1,975 cases were confirmed in the country, and the death toll reached 82. On March 19, Fernandez imposed a nationwide quarantine regime. On March 29, he extended the quarantine regime until April 12.

