Russian, Chinese military medics discuss fight against COVID-19

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Russian and Chinese military medics have discussed the methods of combating the novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19), the Russian Defense Ministry informed.

"The discussion was held in the format of a video link at the Center for Coordination of Medical Equipment of the Russian Defense Ministry. The video link on combating infectious diseases was held between the S. M. Kirov Military Medical Academy and the Military Medical University of the People's Liberation Army of China," the message published on Thursday informs.

"Chinese colleagues have shared their experience in combating the coronavirus infection. In the coming days, new information provided by Chinese specialists will be taken into account in the practical work of the military-medical service," the ministry noted.

During the video link, specialists have discussed diagnosis and treatment of the coronavirus infection, training of medical specialists and providing medical aid to those infected, as well as prevention measures and measures taken to combat the spread of the infection within military units. It was decided to hold regular Chinese-Russian consultations on the fight against COVID-19, the ministry informs.

"Russian military medics have talked about the measures taken by the Russian Armed Forces to prevent the appearance and the spread of the infection taking into account the daily activities of the army and the armed forces," the message notes. The defense ministry stated that Russian military specialists are working in close cooperation with the Russian Health Ministry and local healthcare officials.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 1,500,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 88,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far over 331,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, a total of 10,131 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 698 patients having recovered from the virus. Moscow accounts for the majority of cases (6,698). Russia’s latest data indicates 76 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.