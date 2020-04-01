Moscow Region reports 177 confirmed coronavirus cases — authorities

"Bad news is that the virus is spreading. We have 177 cases. Good news is that there are a few ‘critical’ patients. We have mobilized our healthcare system and are now urgently setting up new infectious [hospital] beds," Vorobyev said. Earlier, 134 cases had been reported.

MOSCOW, April 1. /TASS/. The Moscow Region sees an increase in coronavirus cases from 134 to 177, Moscow Region’s Governor Andrey Vorobyev wrote on Instagram on Wednesday.

The governor added that currently the regional authorities are prioritizing protection of the medical staff. "We buy hazmat suits, masks and other protective equipment every week so that the medics who are put at the highest risk could feel safer. Doctors should be thanked separately, but it is not enough now," he said, adding that traffic police officers are provided with masks as well.

The Moscow Region has been put on a high alert amid the coronavirus outbreak since March 13. All public gatherings are banned and schools are closed for a three-week break from March 21 until April 12. Sports events are canceled until April 10 and the sports schools and clubs are closed as well. On March 29, a self-isolation regime was declared in the Moscow Region.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. To date, more than 850,000 people have been infected worldwide and over 42,000 deaths have been reported.

So far, a total of 2,777 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 190 patients having recovered from the illness. The country’s latest data indicates 24 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public informed about the coronavirus situation.