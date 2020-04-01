Over 3,000 infected with coronavirus in Chile

MOSCOW, April 1. /TASS/. Coronavirus cases in Chile have jumped to 3,031, up by 293 cases in the past 24 hours, Health Minister Jaime Manalich said on Wednesday.

Manalich added that four people had died over the past day, so the death toll had risen to 16, while 234 patients had recovered.

Chile reported the first confirmed coronavirus case on March 3. On March 18 that South American nation closed borders for foreigners over coronavirus fears. On March 22 Chile declared a curfew from 10.00 p.m. to 05.00 a.m. The government announced a general quarantine in seven districts of capital Santiago.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. To date, more than 850,000 people have been infected worldwide and over 42,000 deaths have been reported.