Death toll from novel coronavirus in France grows to 120

PARIS, March 15. /TASS/. The death toll from the novel coronavirus in France has reached 120, the country's health authorities said on Sunday.

The number of fatalities increased by 29 in the past day. The number of confirmed cases grew from around 4,500 to nearly 5,400 in the past 24 hours. Around 400 people remain in the critical condition.

The Chinese authorities registered an outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the city of Wuhan. Cases of novel coronavirus were confirmed in more than 100 countries and territories, including in Russia. On March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. Outside of China, most cases of the new coronavirus were reported in South Korea, Iran and Italy.

According to the latest reports, over 153,000 cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in the world, and the death toll surpassed 5,700.