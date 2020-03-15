Death toll from novel coronavirus in Italy grows by 368 in past day

ROME, March 15. /TASS/. The death toll from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Italy has reached 368 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities in the country to 1,809, Italy's Head of Civil Protection Angelo Borrelli said on Sunday.

The total number of confirmed cases in Italy increased by 2,853 in the past day and reached 20,603.

"We have 369 more recoveries, and the total number of recoveries across Italy is 2,335. Around half of those infected are staying at home, around 10% of those infected remain in intensive therapy units," Borrelli said. The total number of cases since the start of the outbreak is 24,747.

Officials from the northern region of Lombardy said earlier that 250 people died from the novel coronavirus in the region in the past day.

