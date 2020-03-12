Syrian military discover terrorist prison and court in Aleppo province

According to the locals, the militants would punish even the smallest infringement: curfew violation, failure to pay debt, a woman appearing without headscarf in public and more

AL QASIMIYAH /Syria/, March 12. /TASS/. The Syrian military have discovered a prison and a court, where terrorists sentenced locals to death for even the smallest of infringements in the town of Al Qasimiyah in Aleppo province. The prison was located in a former ice cream factory. "This was their prison. There are several cells — both big and small. Even women and children were imprisoned here, a total of 500 people," a Syrian serviceman named Hadjar told Russian journalists.

Read also Syrian government troops take control of 28 settlements west and north of Aleppo - agency

The place is littered with prisoners’ belongings and jumpsuits of those sentenced to public executions. "Here are sewage pits, [the terrorists] dumped those whom they considered particularly dangerous or guilty there," the serviceman said. According to the locals, the militants would punish even the smallest infringement: curfew violation, failure to pay debt, a woman appearing without headscarf in public and even for expression of disrespect to the terrorists. The so-called sharia morality police watched over this. "I’ve been imprisoned for six months," serviceman Ahmad Mugairi, apprehended by the militants over charges of collaboration with the Syrian army, told journalists. Mugairi managed to escape and joined the government forces. "What Army could I have collaborated with, if there were only militants around for 10 years at that point? See all these papers — these are records of people, most of whom bore no guilt, the militants just disliked them." Bandit court

Read also Syrian troops regain full control over Aleppo-Damascus highway