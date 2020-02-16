Syrian government troops take control of 28 settlements west and north of Aleppo - agency

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. /TASS/. Syrian government troops have taken control of 28 settlements west and north of Aleppo (360 kilometers of Damascus), SANA news agency reported on Sunday.

According to SANA, militants retreated from their outposts towards the Turkish border leaving 28 populated localities they had controlled since 2012.

Aleppo’s residents took to the streets to hail liberation of these settlements.

The Syrian government army launched a military operation in Aleppo and neighboring Idlib governorate on January 25 after militants had broken down another ceasefire in the northern de-escalation zone. Since then, government troops have regained control of more than 50% of Idlib governorate’s territory and liberated Aleppo’s southern and western neighborhoods. A strategic highway linking Damascus and Aleppo, with its industrial centers, has been cleared of terrorists.