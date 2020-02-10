US begins withdrawal of its troops from Iraq, media reports say

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. /TASS/. The United States has started withdrawal of its troops from Iraq, Al Arabiya TV said on Monday citing Iraqi parliament member Ali al-Ghanimi.

According to al-Ghanimi, US troops are beginning to leave 15 military bases in Iraq. In his words, the American have confined their presence by two big bases, the one near the city of Erbil in northern Iraq and Ain al-Asad airbase in the Anbar province some 180 kilometers west of Baghdad.

He noted that the United States were seeking to find a lodgement at these bases but "the Iraqi parliament and the Iraqi people insist that American troops be withdrawn from all the bases."