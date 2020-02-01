Minsk ready to facilitate negotiations on Ukraine in any format

MINSK, February 1. /TASS/. Belarus is ready to facilitate any format for meetings and negotiations, including formats with participation of the United States, to resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said at a briefing after talks with United States Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, who arrived in Minsk on an official visit.

"As for the position of Belarus on Ukraine, everyone knows it. We are determined, we are ready to do everything to end the crisis in eastern Ukraine as soon as possible. We are ready to provide a platform in Belarus for any meetings and negotiations," he said. "We support any format, including participation of the United States, only if they would help resolve the crisis in Ukraine, but it requires a genuine interest of all parties involved in this process," Makei added.

In turn, Pompeo said that the settlement of the Donbass conflict was on the agenda of negotiations with the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and the Foreign Minister. He added that the whole world should participate art in resolving the conflict in Donbass.