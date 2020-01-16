Chinese expert certain Russian government’s resignation will not affect bilateral ties

BEIJING, January 16. /TASS/. The resignation of Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and the remaining Cabinet members will not affect Chinese-Russian relations, Zhao Huirong, a Research Fellow of the Institute of Russian, Eastern European and Central Asian Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times, an English-language Chinese newspaper.

She was confident that the move would not influence China-Russia relations, stressing that bilateral cooperation would not be shaken by this domestic reshuffle.

According to the expert, there is speculation about reshuffle after 2024, and Putin is supposedly making succession arrangements.