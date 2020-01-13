Abkhaz PM Valery Bganba assumes duties as president

SUKHUM, January 13. /TASS/. Abkhazia’s Prime Minister Valery Bganba has assumed his duties as the republic’s president, a statement published on Monday on the official website of the Abkhaz government informs.

"In accordance with Article 66 of the Constitution of the Republic of Abkhazia, in case of resignation of the country’s head of state, the prime minister of the Republic of Abkhazia assumes the duties of the president. In this regard, I assume the duties of the President of the Republic of Abkhazia," he informed, calling on the country’s residents "to make every effort to establish domestic stability with the aim to organize and hold the presidential election within the deadline stipulated in the Constitution."