Abkhazia to discuss protests in capital with key Russian security official

"We will definitely [discuss it], since it is about stability and security for both states," he said adding that the talks would involve both representatives of Abkhazia’s Security Council and President Raul Khajimba.

SUKHUM, January 10. /TASS/. Abkhazia’s authorities will discuss protests in Sukhum with Russian Security Council’s Deputy Secretary Rashid Nurgaliev, and his meeting with President Raul Khajimba has been also planned, Abkhazia’s Security Council Secretary Muhamed Kilba told TASS on Friday.

According to Kilba, Nurgaliev’s trip to Sukhum had been scheduled beforehand, but in the wake of recent developments in Abkhazia, clashes in the republic’s capital will top the talks.

"Under the plan of cooperation signed by the central office of Abkhazia’s Security Council and the Russian Federation, this scheduled trip has also been designated," he said noting that initially Nurgaliev’s visit to Abkhazia had been scheduled for the second half of January.

A political crisis erupted in Abkhazia on January 9 when protesters stormed into the presidential administration building demanding resignation of President Raul Khajimba. The president convened an emergency session of the country’s Security Council and said after the session that a state of emergency could be declared in the country. At its emergency session, Abkhazia’s parliament passed a resolution calling on the president to step down. In response, Khajimba called on the opposition to begin negotiations.