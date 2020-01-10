Canada's Transportation Safety Board will visit Ukrainian plane crash site in Iran

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. /TASS/. Canada's Transportation Safety Board (TSB) has accepted Iran's invitation to attend the site of the Ukraine International Airlines plane crash.

"The TSB has been invited by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau of the Islamic Republic of Iran to attend the accident site," the board said in a statement. "We have accepted this invitation and we are making arrangements to travel to the site. The TSB will be working with other groups and organizations already on site," the board added.

On January 8, the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 plane en route from Tehran to Kiev crashed shortly after takeoff near Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport. According to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadim Pristayko, there were 176 people on board, and no one survived. Among them were citizens of Afghanistan, Germany, Iran, Canada, Ukraine, the United Kingdom and Sweden.