Drone with explosives downed by Syrian government army in Hama governorate - SANA

TASS, December 22. A drone carrying explosives was downed by Syrian government forces in the Hama governorate, SANA news agency reported on Sunday.

According to SANA, the drone was downed over the al-Hamra farms west of the city of Salamiay. This area is invaded by Islamic State (a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia) groups reaching here from the Syrian Desert.

According to the Al-Watan newspaper, terrorists use unmanned aerial vehicles to deliver strikes at military and economic facilities. Thus, combat drones attacked an oil refinery in the city of Homs, some 165 kilometers north of Damascus, and gas facilities in Rayana on Saturday. Syria’s ministry of oil and mineral resources said after the attack that serious damage had been done to these facilities.

On December 1, Syrian air defense forces repelled a drone attack on a military airfield near the city of Hama, some 220 kilometers of Damascus.