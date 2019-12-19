Dozens injured as pro-independence activists, police clash in Barcelona

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. At least 46 people were injured as supporters of Catalonia’s independence from Spain clashed with police outside the Camp Nou stadium which hosted a football match between Barcelona and Real Madrid on Wednesday afternoon, the Periodico newspaper said.

According to the paper, nine people were arrested.

In its previous report, the paper said 22 were injured, 12 of them sought emergency medical assistance.

The rally, which began at 18:00 Moscow time (16:00 local time) on Wednesday, was organized by Democratic Tsunami, a Catalan protest group advocating for a self-determination referendum in Catalonia. At least 5,000 people gathered for the protest.

The rally turned violent when participants, mostly hooded young people wearing masks, began to throw various objects at police officers, build barricades and set fire to trash bins. Police had to use force against the crowd, including special bullets made of foamed plastic.

The Barcelona-Real Madrid was initially scheduled for October 26, but was rescheduled due to the unrest in Catalonia, triggered by the sentencing of politicians, who organized the 2017 independence referendum in the region. The country’s Supreme Court sentenced them to prison terms of up to 13 years.