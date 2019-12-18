Iran’s security chief calls for deepening security cooperation with Russia

TEHRAN, December 18. /TASS/. Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani has highlighted the need to cultivate bilateral ties with Russia to ensure regional security. He said as much at a meeting with Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Nikolai Patrushev, which was held in Tehran on Wednesday.

"During the meeting, Shamkhani pointed to the need to deepen the two countries’ efforts to ensure regional stability and security," the press service of the Iranian Embassy in Russia reported. He also noted the two countries’ successful strategic cooperation in the war on terror.

On Wednesday, Tehran is hosting six-party consultations on Afghanistan. Security Council chiefs of Russia, Afghanistan, India, Iran, China and Pakistan are taking part in the event. Russia is represented by Patrushev.