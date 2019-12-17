French and Russian specialists will discuss situation with INF Treaty — French ambassador

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. French specialists on strategic weapons with discuss the situation around the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty with Russia and European partners, French Ambassador to Russia Sylvie Bermann told the Kommersant daily.

"In order to achieve a compromise, we need to start talks, and we haven't yet. It is obvious that US withdrawal from the INF Treaty and possible consequences concern Europe as well, and we need to talk about this. Our specialists on strategic weapons will discuss this with Russia and with our European partners," Bermann said.

She also stressed the importance of the Open Skies Treaty for France since it concerns airspace over Europe as well. "Of course, we are coordinating this issue with Washington as well," she noted.