Ukrainian top diplomat hopes for new Donbass prisoner swap by end of 2019

"There are three main events set to take place before the end of the year, which will help us see whether we can expect progress. Firstly, this includes the "all approved for all approved" prisoner swap, however, we have to take into account that we must implement the "all for all" formula. Secondly, it includes a comprehensive, permanent and stable ceasefire. It will be announced on December 20 or 21," he said on Monday in an interview with the UNIAN news agency.

KIEV, December 16. /TASS/. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadim Pristayko has expressed hope that the Contact Group for the settlement in eastern Ukraine will be able to approve another prisoner swap and ceasefire by the end of 2019.

The minister added that "another important event" might take place this week. "On our request, the Red Cross will attempt to cross the line [of contact] and take part in the investigation into the whereabouts of, according to different estimations, nearly 500 people that are reported missing," Pristayko said.

According to the foreign minister, Ukraine expects to coordinate three or four disengagement areas, which will be vital in terms of the humanitarian situation.

"We believe that at this stage disengagement should be carried out at those areas, which are of high humanitarian importance. This is a priority at these three or four areas, or whichever we manage to agree on," Pristaiko told Ukraine’s UNIAN news agency.

Ukraine hopes to achieve agreement on these disengagement areas as soon as possible. "Even the next meeting [on December 18] would suit us," the minister commented.

Pristaiko went on to say that Ukraine is ready to integrate the "Steinmeier formula" into the law on a special procedure for local self-governance in the Donetsk and Lugansk Regions.

"We are ready to take this step [implement the 'Steinmeier formula' — TASS] by integrating it into Ukraine’s legislation. There is every likelihood that it will be integrated into the special status law," he told Ukraine’s UNIAN news agency.