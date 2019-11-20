Facts confirm White Helmets’ connection with terrorists, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. The activity of pseudo-humanitarian organization the White Helmets, which has terrorist connections, is destructive and part of a large-scale media war against Damascus, as follows from Russian Foreign Minister’s Sergey Lavrov's foreword to Maxim Grigoriev’s book The White Helmets Organization: Terrorist Accomplices and a Source of Disinformation, to be presented at the Russian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday.

"Provocations by the White Helmets, including fake videos of chemical attacks, were widely used for demonizing legal Syrian authorities and as a pretext for illegitimate use of force against Syria," Lavrov writes. "These days, as a large scale information war is continuing against Damascus non-stop, a book exposing the destructive nature of the White Helmets looks very timely."

Lavrov said that "the author and his colleagues have questioned dozens of White Helmets members and former militants, as well as civilian residents of the areas where the organization had operated."

"The authors collected and systematized many facts confirming the true nature of the White Helmets, which is far from humanitarian, and demonstrate their links with international terrorists," he said.

Lavrov believes that the book will be of great interest to specialists on Middle East affairs and the Russian and foreign public at large.