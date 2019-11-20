Russia, China coordinate new plan on settlement on Korean Peninsula — diplomat

THE UNITED NATIONS, November 20. /TASS/. Russia and China have coordinateed a new draft plan on settling the situation on the Korean Peninsula and are ready to present it to partners in the region, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov told reporters on Tuesday.

"We have just recently coordinated an updated version [of the settlement plan] with our Chinese friends," Morgulov said. "We plan to distribute this updated version among our partners. We are talking about a draft plan, and no details can be announced yet," he added.

"We will see how this document can be used to move forward on settling the nuclear and other issues on the Korean Peninsula," he noted.

Morgulov said that the plan will be presented to North Korea's first vice foreign minister who is currently on an official visit to Moscow.

"Ms Choe Sun-hui has arrived in Russia to take part in strategic dialogue. I think we will use this opportunity to present the plan to our North Korean partners. We will also present the plan to our American partners and others," he concluded.