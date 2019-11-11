UN chief voices concerns over events in Bolivia

"The Secretary-General urges all concerned to refrain from violence, reduce tension and exercise maximum restraint. He calls on all actors to abide by international law, notably fundamental human rights principles," his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement, published on the UN website.

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed concerns over the events in Bolivia after President Evo Morales announced his resignation.

Guterres highlighted the importance of settling the crisis peacefully and holding a new fair election.

On Sunday, Morales announced his resignation, describing recent developments as a coup d’etat. He stepped down following the demands of the country’s armed forces, the opposition and trade unions.

The presidential election in Bolivia was held on October 20. The country's Supreme Electoral Court declared that incumbent President Evo Morales won in the first round. His main rival and former president Carlos Mesa said that he did not recognize Morales' victory. After the results of the election were announced, protests and strikes started across Bolivia. Morales declared a state of emergency and accused the opposition of attempting to stage a coup.

The authorities of Cuba, Venezuela and Mexico as well as the newly-elected Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez have also slammed recent developments as a coup.