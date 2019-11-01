UN climate conference to be held in Madrid on December 2-13 instead of Chile

The conference was to take place in Santiago de Chile but was cancelled due to protests there

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. The UN Climate Change Conference that was due to be held in Santiago de Chile, hit by protests, will take place in Madrid from December 2 to December 13, Executive Secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change Patricia Espinosa said in a tweet on Thursday. "We are pleased to announce the COP Bureau has agreed that COP25 will take place from 2-13 December in Madrid, Spain," she blogged in Twitter.

Chile’s President Sebastian Pinera declared on Wednesday that he had made a decision to cancel the APEC summit in Santiago in November and the UN conference on climate change in December due to protests in the country. On Thursday, the Spanish authorities suggested hosting the climate conference.

