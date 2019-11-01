Bulgarian premier comments on Russian diplomat’s expulsion

SOFIA, November 1. /TASS/. A Russian diplomat was expelled from Bulgaria earlier this week over allegedly trying to recruit a high-ranking staff member, who had access to classified data, Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov said on Friday.

"I don’t yield to external pressure: when many our partner countries expelled Russian diplomats [in connection with the Skripal poisoning case] we did not do that. But when a high-level diplomat recruits my senior officials, we immediately responded. We did not only show political will, but also pointed to meddling in our domestic affairs and attempts to recruit our people," Borisov told bTV channel.

According to him, the person, whom the Russian diplomat allegedly tried to recruit, informed special services about that. "I hope Russia will appreciate the effort that we have carried out," the premier said.