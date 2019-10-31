Russian diplomat points to reciprocity principle in comments on Bulgarian visa refusal

"Without commenting on this concrete incident, I want to reiterate that the principle of reciprocity is applied in diplomacy," she told TASS when asked to comment on Moscow’s reaction to the incident in which a Russian diplomat who was due to have assumed the post of a defense attache at the embassy in Sofia, was denied a visa.

The Bulgarian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that the decision had been taken due to a negative resolution from one of the agencies, with which the issuance of visas for the diplomats is coordinated. Russia was officially notified.

Earlier this week, another Russian diplomat was expelled from Bulgaria. On October 28, Bulgarian prosecutor’s office reported that a criminal case had been opened against him on suspicion of espionage. Later on, it informed that proceedings had been suspended because of the suspect’s diplomatic immunity.