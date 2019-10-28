Bulgaria demands Russia revoke diplomat suspected of spying

SOFIA, October 28. /TASS/. Bulgaria is expelling a Russian diplomat, whom the prosecutor’s office earlier accused of spying. As the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry said after a meeting with the Russian ambassador, the diplomat in question has already left the country.

"The Bulgarian side expressed the wish that the embassy’s staffer should be revoked on Monday by the end of the day. The diplomat has reportedly left Bulgaria," the Foreign Ministry stated. TASS has obtained no comment from the Russian embassy yet.