Bulgarian prosecutor’s office accuses Russian diplomat of espionage

SOFIA, October 28. /TASS/. The Bulgarian prosecutor’s office has launched criminal proceedings against a Russian diplomat on the charges of espionage, the message published on its official website informs. The agency added that the case had been suspended due to the person having diplomatic immunity.

"The specialized prosecutor’s office has launched criminal proceedings for a crime against the republic in relation to a foreign citizen, due to the fact that since September 2018, the said foreign citizen was gathering state secret information for handover to a foreign state," the message noted.

The prosecutor’s office informed that the suspect is a Russian citizen who held meetings with Bulgarian citizens privy to confidential information.

"On October 25, Prosecutor General Sotri Tsatsarov officially informed the minister of foreign affairs of the facts uncovered during the investigation and the actions of the prosecution," the document says.

The Russian embassy in Bulgaria has made no comment on the matter yet.