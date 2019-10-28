Alberto Fernandez tipped to win Argentina’s presidential election

BUENOS AIRES, October 28. /TASS/. Opposition candidate Alberto Fernandez, the frontrunner in Argentina’s presidential election, is securing the required number of votes to win in the first round, the National Electoral Chamber reported after counting votes from 73.03% of the polling stations.

According to this information, Fernandez who represents the center-left coalition has secured support from 47.29% of voters. As many as 41.30% voted for incumbent President Mauricio Macri.

To win in the first round, the candidate who secured the greatest support needs to garner over 45% of votes or 40%, provided that he is at least 10 percentage points ahead of his closest rival.