Erdogan says will discuss Syrian forces’ presence in north Syria with Putin in Sochi

ANKARA, October 19. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will focus on presence of Syrian forces in northern Syria at talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, Erdogan said in the city of Kayseri on Saturday, with his speech aired by the NTV channel.

"Yesterday, I held talks with US President Donald Trump. On Tuesday we will be continuing talks with Mr. Putin. In the area of the operation are forces of the regime [of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad] under Russia’s protection. We will be tackling the issue with Mr. Putin," he stressed.

Moreover, Erdogan vowed that in case he fails to "reach agreements on that issue [with Russia], Turkey will be implementing its own plans".

Turkey’s Operation Peace Spring will be continued in Syria in case Kurdish forces of the People’s Protection Units fail to withdraw from the area in Syria that Ankara has designated as ‘a safe area’, Erdogan saidl.

"Today is the second day [since the operation was suspended]. The process will end on Tuesday night," Erdogan said. "In case the promises to Turkey are not fulfilled, we won’t be waiting as before. We will be going ahead with the operation and will keep on destroying terrorists," he promised.