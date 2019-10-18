Over 60 people injured in Catalonia protests

BARCELONA, October 18. /TASS/. At least 62 people were injured in clashes between protesters and the police in Catalonia on Friday, El Pais newspaper reported.

Most people — 41 — sustained injuries in Barcelona.

A general strika has started in Barcelona on Friday. Demonstrations are held in different cities and towns of the region, but largest protests were reported in Barcelona. The demonstration in front of the police headquarters in Barcelona turned into clashes between demonstrators and the police. The police used tear gas against protesters who were throwing firecrackers and bottles.

According to preliminary reports, at least 17 people were detained in Barcelona.

Protesters continue to remain on the streets, they are burning garbage and building barricades.

Demonstrations have been held in Catalonia since Monday. They started after Spain's Supreme Court sentenced Catalonian politicians to up to 13 years in prison for organizing the referendum on the region's independence in 2017.