Venezuela approved to form part of UN Human Rights Council in 2020-2022

UNITED NATIONS, October 17. /TASS/. Venezuela is among the 14 states approved to form part of the UN Human Rights Council (HRC) in the years 2020-2022. The decision was made on Thursday on the outcomes of the vote of the organization’s General Assembly. The council has a rotating membership between 47 states.

According to the vote, Venezuela received 105 votes out of 193. Among other new members of the council are Brazil, Libya, Mauritania, Sudan, Namibia, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, the Marshall Islands, Armenia, Poland, Germany and the Netherlands.

The United Nations Human Rights Council, established in 2006, "is an inter-governmental body within the United Nations system responsible for strengthening the promotion and protection of human rights around the globe and for addressing situations of human rights violations and make recommendations on them," according to the United Nations.