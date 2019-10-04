Ukraine’s transport plane crashes near Lvov after running out of fuel, three killed

KIEV, October 4. /TASS/. An Antonov An-12 transport plane of Ukraine Air Alliance airline crash-landed near Lvov on Friday over the lack of fuel, killing three people, Ukraine’s Infrastructure Ministry said on Friday.

The plane, which was en route from Spain’s Vigo to Lvov in western Ukraine, failed to reach its destination. "The crash landing occurred due to the lack of fuel," the ministry said in a statement on its Facebook page.

According to Ukraine’s State Emergency Service, eight people were onboard the plane, three people were killed, three others were injured and another two have gone missing.