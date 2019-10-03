Unprecedented external pressure exerted on Russia and Cuba, says Medvedev

"Unprecedented pressure is being exerted on our countries in violation of all the norms of international law and the existing international conventions. That is why such talks and meetings are called to help us overcome these difficulties," he said, adding that today’s talks were expected to yield a number of documents that would give an impetus to bilateral cooperation in various spheres.

The Russian prime minister thanked his Cuban counterpart, Miguel Diaz-Canel, for accepting the invitation to take part in the celebrations of the anniversary of the end of World War II in May 2020. "In conclusion, I would like to convey Russian President Vladimir Putin’s words of greeting and best wishes," Medvedev added.