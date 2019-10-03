Russia may play leading global role in Central Asia, says Kazakh leader

SOCHI, October 3. /TASS/. Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated that Russia might play a key role among other states in the Central Asian region.

"Central Asia is becoming an important factor, an important player of pan-Asian cooperation and security. You know very well that this region attracts the attention of leading global powers. In my opinion, Russia should play a leading role here, because historically, Central Asia formed part of the Russian Empire. Russia’s long-term presence in the region is only natural, be it politics or economy in the region," Tokayev said during the plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club on Thursday.

According to him, Kazakhstan continues to promote a business pragmatic agenda in Central Asia.