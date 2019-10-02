Trump say impeachment inquiry is really a 'coup'

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has called the impeachment inquiry a coup.
"As I learn more and more each day, I am coming to the conclusion that what is taking place is not an impeachment, it is a coup, intended to take away Power of People, their Vote, their Freedoms, their Second Amendment, Religion, Military, Border Wall, and their God-given rights as a Citizen of The United States of America!" Trump wrote on his official Twitter account.
