Lavrov calls for impartial investigation into attack on Saudi oil facilities

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. There is a need for an impartial investigation into the September 14 drone attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on Thursday.

"You have mentioned the need for a thorough and unbiased investigation," he said, when asked to comment on the incident. "As far as I understand, efforts are being made in this regard. It’s important to make sure that the process is impartial because unsubstantiated accusations won’t help matters, they are only heightening already existing tensions in the region," the Russian top diplomat pointed out.

Drone attack

A drone attack on the Saudi Aramco company’s oil plants took place in eastern Saudi Arabia on the night of September 14. Houthi rebels from Yemen’s Ansar Allah movement claimed responsibility for the attack, which involved ten unmanned aerial vehicles. US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo accused Iran of being involved in the attack. Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi, in turn, said that Tehran dismissed the allegation as groundless.