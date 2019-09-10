US-Russian dialogue necessary for averting new Cold War — US senator

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. The United States and Russia should maintain intense contacts and engage in a frank dialogue to prevent relations from plunging to Cold War-era levels, US Senator Michael Lee told TASS in an interview on results of his visit to Russia.

"I think it is important for us to maintain close relationships and an open dialog between our two countries. Unless, we will descend into a place where we have been in the past, where there was no interaction between our countries. I think we can benefit from an open dialog," the US senator said.

According to Lee, the US-Russian relations have seen "some turmoil" over the past years.

"I am child of a Cold War, and as a result of that there is a wide gulf between our two countries, which is much wider and much broader and deeper than the Atlantic Ocean," he said, adding that, on the other hand, "there was a period of time when our countries became much closer, in which trade relations increased dramatically.".