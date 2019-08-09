Situation in Kyrgyz capital is calm on Friday morning — Russian embassy

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Kyrgyzstan’s police prevented supporters of former President Almazbek Atambayev from destabilizing the situation in the country’s capital city of Bishkek, the Russian embassy said on Twitter on Friday, adding that the situation in the city was calm.

"Law enforcement officers have thwarted attempts by the ex-president’s supporters to destabilize the situation in Bishkek. As of Friday morning, the situation in the capital is calm," the tweet reads.

Riots broke out in Bishkek several hours after Atambayev’s detention in the Koi-Tash settlement, Chuy region. About 1,000 of his supporters gathered on Bishkek’s central square, demanding the resignation of President Sooronbay Jeenbekov. However, about half an hour later police dispersed them, using, among other, flash-bang grenades. According to recent data, a total of 98 people turned for medical assistance on August 7-8.

Jeenbekov claimed Atambayev had violated the country’s constitution by offering armed resistance to law enforcement agencies.

Atambayev, charged with corruption, has been taken into custody until August 26.