World

Another 1.5 tonnes of cocaine seized in Hamburg

This is a second major blow the drug traffickers have suffered lately
© German Custom via AP

BERLIN, August 7. /TASS/. About 1.5 tonnes of cocaine has been seized in the German port of Hamburg. The custom service reported on Wednesday that the drug shipment is worth 350 million euros at the black market.

German customs seize 4.5 tonnes of cocaine worth 1 billion euros

Customs officers stumbled upon the drugs that were hidden inside a container shipped from Brazil. According to the shipping documents, it was a shipment of cigarettes. In reality, the officers found 64 bags with cocaine stuffed inside of them. The shipment was sent to a customer in Antwerp.

This is a second major blow the drug traffickers have suffered lately. On August 2, the Hamburg customs reported seizure of 4.5 tonnes of cocaine. The shipment, which was the biggest cocaine seizure by the German customs, was also heading to Antwerp.

World
Kyrgyz ex-President Atambayev detained
Ten people suffered injuries during the operation
Over 20 Baltic Fleet’s warships involved in Russian Navy’s large-scale drills
The combat training events involve more than 4,000 personnel of the Baltic Fleet
Mongolia's agreement with US will not affect relations with Moscow, Beijing — expert
Mongolia and the United States signed an agreement on strategic partnership during Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga's visit to Washington
Putin warns US efforts to dismantle INF can reignite arms race
Moscow is ready to resume full-fledged negotiations with the US on strategic stability and security, Putin said
Su-25 attack aircraft to practice maneuvers at ultra-low altitudes in south Russia drills
The pilots are flying at altitudes of up to 25 meters above the ground
US fails to prove Russia 'breached' INF, security chief says
Washington "needed a pretext for pulling out of the treaty" and they found it, Nikolai Patrushev said
Baltic Fleet’s logistics forces join Russian Navy’s Ocean Shield large-scale drills
The drill will take place on August 1-9
US Ambassador to Russia resigns — media
Jon Huntsman will step down on October 3, according to The Salt Lake Tribune newspaper
India announces plans to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special status
Under the government’s proposal, Jammu and Kashmir will lose its status of a state and will become a union territory
Russian heavy strike drone Okhotnik makes first flight
The first flight lasted for over 20 minutes
Su-30SM fighter jets intercept 'enemy' aircraft in stratosphere during drills in Siberia
The press service of the Eastern Military District said that fighter jets made 30 sorties during the drills
Russia to take deployment of US missile systems to Japan into account — senior diplomat
The diplomat implied the MK-41 launching systems that could be used for firing intermediate-range cruise missiles
China: US blames INF's demise on Russia to get free hand in ramping up arms development
China is concerned about US plans to deploy intermediate-range missiles to the Asia-Pacific region, according to the diplomat
Over 16,500 people leave their homes following ammo depot blasts in Krasnoyarsk Region
The depot explosions caused no serious damage, according to the region's governor
Russian boxer Dadashev laid to rest at St. Petersburg cemetery
The boxer’s body was buried in the Muslim sector
FC Porto Captain Pereira confident of his club’s win over Russian FC Krasnodar
The Russian club is playing the UEFA Champions League’s qualifying match at home in Krasnodar on the night of August 7
Economic recession in Russia possible in 2019, say experts
Many economists have damped their outlooks for Russia’s economic growth since June 2019
Thousands of pieces of ammunition explode at military unit in Siberia
A source in the emergency services reported one fatality. The Defense Ministry denies it
Swedish section of Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will be completed in October — operator
Overall, more than 1,700 km of pipelines have been laid so far in accordance with existing permits in Germany, Sweden, Finland and Russia
Abkhazian president commends relations with Russia
Raul Khadzhimba stressed that the Russian president knows the situation in Abkhazia, the history of relations with Georgia and has a favorable view of the Abkhazian people
US fails to rectify INF violations, senior Russian diplomat says
Russia vowed to counter threats should the US deploy missiles to the Asia-Pacific Region
No evidence proving S-400 systems pose threat to NATO, Erdogan says
He pointed out that Ankara had suggested establishing a joint Turkish-US commission to discuss Washington’s S-400 concerns
Countries with US missiles on their territory may become nuclear targets — Russian senator
Russian lawmaker Konstantin Kosachev said that "those who place missiles automatically and willingly become a nuclear target with several minutes of flight time"
Ten Russians detained by Polish police in Krakow
The detainees were allegedly going to clash with Polish football hooligans
Five years of food embargo: Results and growth paths for Russia's agriculture
According to the Agriculture Ministry, Russia’s food imports dropped by 31.2% in the past five years
Two Russian anti-submarine warfare planes perform scheduled flight over Pacific
The Tu-142 planes were escorted by a pair of MiG-31BM fighter-interceptors of the Pacific Fleet’s naval aviation
Japan voices protest to Russia over shooting exercises in Southern Kuril Islands
Moscow notified Tokyo about conducting shooting exercises near Kunashir Island on August 5-10, according to the media
Moscow court arrests Moldovan tycoon in absentia on charges of creating crime gang
According to investigators, Vladimir Plahotniuc has fled to the US
Putin offers his condolences to Trump over tragedies in Texas and Ohio
Russian President has sent a message of condolences to US President Donald Trump
Moscow to file protests to US, Germany over interference in Russia’s politics - diplomat
According to the diplomat, the US Embassy in Russia was involved in the unauthorized rallies held in Moscow on August 3
Press review: Pentagon eyes arms buildup in Asia and Moscow wary of Normandy summit bid
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, August 5
Anti-aircraft gunners fire S-300 systems to strike enemy missiles in south Russia drills
The S-300 ‘Favorit’ is designated to defend large industrial and administrative facilities, military bases and command posts against enemy aerospace strikes
Air regiment in west Russia to get Su-30SM multirole fighter jets in 2021
The fighter has an operating range of 1,500 km
New US anti-Russian sanctions prove Skripal case trumped-up - Russian diplomat
"That is a story that has totally discredited itself", Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
Russia’s Northern Fleet taskforce embarks on Arctic mission
The mission will last two months
Explosions and fire hit ammunition depot in Siberia
One person was killed, according to a source. The Russian Defense Ministry has dismissed this information
China to refocus on Russian market due to trade escalation with US, says minister
China considers Russia a reliable supplier of any products, Maksim Oreshkin said
US envoy asks for meeting with Russian presidential aide for third time, expert says
This time the foreign envoy has requested a meeting to be held in Moscow in late August
US withdrawal from INF makes nuclear threat as high as during 1962 Cuban crisis — experts
Even after decades of reducing their arsenals, the US and Russia still possess more than 90% of the world’s nuclear weapons, the experts write
Russia launches serial production of Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jet
The fighter jet was tested in combat conditions in Syria
National Projects to spur investment in Russian economy in 2020, experts say
The Central Bank said earlier that the Russian economy has demonstrated growth rates below the regulator’s expectations since the beginning of the year
London fears Russian ‘super quiet’ submarines operate unseen in British waters
According to The Telegraph, new Russian submarines allegedly pose a threat to British security by tracking Britain’s fleet, tapping undersea cables and eavesdropping on telecommunication systems
Russian Foreign Ministry comments on US ambassador's resignation
The US politics did not make it possible to realize the potential of the bilateral ties, the ministry said
Georgia suffers losses due to decline in Russian tourism in July, says authority
Prior to a temporary ban on direct flights between Georgia and Russia that came into effect on July 8, the Georgian authorities had expected the tourist flow from Russia to double
Washington and Riyadh agree to counter Iran's attempts to "destabilize" global oil market
Washington reimposed sanctions on Iran's oil in November 2018 after US President Donald Trump announced the decision to withdraw from the Iranian nuclear deal
Russia to test next-generation stealth strategic bomber
The deliveries of the PAK DA multirole aircraft to Russia’s Aerospace Force are expected to begin in 2025-2030 after trials
Zelensky says he called Putin to discuss situation in Donbass
Four Ukrainian military were killed in the Donbass operation zone, which Kiev blames on militias of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic
Russia, Iran to conduct naval drills this year, Iranian Navy commander says
The exact area where the exercises will take place is as yet unknown
Militants launch rockets at Russia's Hmeymim air base in Syria — reconciliation center
Chief of the Russian reconciliation center Alexey Bakin said that the Hmeymim air base is operating in the routine mode, and no injuries or damages were reported
Russian paratroopers’ new armored vehicle to enter service in 2020
A source in the defense industry told TASS that the paratroopers’ Taifun vehicle was set for new trials at special military ranges, which would be over in 2019
Militants attack Syria’s Hmeymim air base, casualties reported
Several munitions exploded in the area of the air base, the SANA agency reported
