Another 1.5 tonnes of cocaine seized in Hamburg

BERLIN, August 7. /TASS/. About 1.5 tonnes of cocaine has been seized in the German port of Hamburg. The custom service reported on Wednesday that the drug shipment is worth 350 million euros at the black market.

Customs officers stumbled upon the drugs that were hidden inside a container shipped from Brazil. According to the shipping documents, it was a shipment of cigarettes. In reality, the officers found 64 bags with cocaine stuffed inside of them. The shipment was sent to a customer in Antwerp.

This is a second major blow the drug traffickers have suffered lately. On August 2, the Hamburg customs reported seizure of 4.5 tonnes of cocaine. The shipment, which was the biggest cocaine seizure by the German customs, was also heading to Antwerp.