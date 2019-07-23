London needs to understand that Tehran does not seek confrontation — Zarif

UK tanker's detention by Iran may serve as pretext for use of force — Russian lawmaker

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. The most likely candidate for the post of the British prime minister Boris Johnson needs to understand that Tehran does not seek confrontation with London, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told Al-Arabiya on Monday.

"Iran does not want confrontation with the UK, including on the issue of tankers," Zarif said.

"It is very important that Boris Johnson understands that Tehran does not seek confrontation but instead wants to rebuild good relations [between the two countries] based on mutual respect," he added.

Last week Johnson said that he would not support a military operation against Iran. He noted that a war with Iran is not a reasonable option for the West. Johnson emphasized that diplomacy is the best wat to move forward.