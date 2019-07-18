Hungary should maintain pragmatic dialogue with Russia — foreign minister

WASHINGTON, July 18. /TASS/. Hungary should maintain pragmatic dialogue with Russia based on mutual trust and repsect, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told TASS on Wednesday.

"We are a Central European country, so we should maintain dialogue with Russia, pragmatic dialogue based on mutual trust and respect," Szijjarto said.

He noted that Russia and Hungary have "a very precise schedule of meetings at the highest level." "We have one meeting at the highest level every year. Last year our prime minister visited Moscow, now the Russian president will visit Hungary," the foreign minister noted.

Hungarian newspaper Nepszava reported earlier that Russian President Vladimir Putin may visit Budapest on October 30. During the visit, Putin will meet with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to discuss gas supplies and cooperation in the sphere of nuclear energy.

When asked about whether Russia and Hungary are expected to sign any agreements in the energy sphere during Putin's visit, Szijjarto said that "all necessary agreements with Russia on gas deliveries have already been signed." The sides have already agreed that half of gas for next year will be delivered to Hungary already in 2019, he added. "Deliveries are already underway, we are storing gas necessary for next year," the foreign minister said. "Therefore, we already have all necessary agreements concerning nuclear energy and gas," he concluded.